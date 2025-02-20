Lady Gaga gets honest about her ‘raw’ moment with Cher

Lady Gaga talks about her 2010 iconic 'meet dress'

Lady Gaga got candid about a moment that brought her closer to the Goddess of Pop, Cher, during 2010 MTV VMAs.

The Die with A Smile singer during her lie detector test interview for Vanity Fair was asked about some of her most memorable career style moments, as she was shown a photo of her controversial meat dress.

The Abracadabra songstress was also reminded of the time when she asked Cher to hold her purse made of raw meet as she went to accept her award.

She was asked if the moment left a lasting impact on both popstars and brought them closer, to which Gaga said, "I think so. In the moment."

Discussing about the fate of the iconic dress and if she will ever wear it again, the Grammy winner said, "I don't think so, no."

However, the result of her response was "inconclusive." The 38-year-old star was seemingly taken aback by that. "Oh. Well, that was a surprise."

Gaga’s infamous dress received much criticism as it was made with actual raw meet.

Following the event, the popstar had admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that the dress was not meant to offend vegans and vegetarians, instead it had "many interpretations" like one being she isn’t a "piece of meat."

MTV reported in 2015 that Gaga still owned the dress but it was a part of the Women Who Rock exhibition in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 2019, the Reno Gazette-Journal revealed that the meat dress became part of the exhibit at the Haus of Gaga museum in Las Vegas.