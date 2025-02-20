Brad Pitt all set for ‘Heart of the Beast’ shoot after divorce settlement

Brad Pitt is all set to kickstart shoot for his upcoming blockbuster movie, Heart of the Beast as he arrives New Zealand earlier this week.

Directed by David Ayer, the new movie focuses on a former US Navy SEAL, who becomes stranded in the North American wilderness with his “retired combat dog”.

According to a report by DailyMail.com, NZ’s South Island, including Queenstown will be used as a location to “stand-in” for Alaska, where the story is set.

For now, Brad is in Auckland to attend “pre-production meetings” ahead of filming which will begin in March and it’s expected to be filmed over seven weeks.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor’s successful production company Plan B are producing the forthcoming movie for Paramount Pictures.

Besides David’s movie, Brad’s new F1 movie, which is directed by Joseph Kosinski, will release in June.

The news came after the Troy star was occupied into a lengthy custody battle and legal issues with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

After Angelina filed divorce in 2016, the former couple were declared legally single in 2019, but they had to go through custody battle and legal issues over French estate and winery, Château Miraval.

Meanwhile, Angelina, who shares six children with Brad, lawyer spoke to DailyMail.com that his client is “relieved this one part is over”.