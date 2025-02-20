Brad Pitt all set for ‘Heart of the Beast’ shoot after divorce settlement

Brad Pitt is all set to kickstart shoot for his upcoming blockbuster movie, Heart of the Beast as he arrives New Zealand earlier this week.
Directed by David Ayer, the new movie focuses on a former US Navy SEAL, who becomes stranded in the North American wilderness with his “retired combat dog”.
According to a report by DailyMail.com, NZ’s South Island, including Queenstown will be used as a location to “stand-in” for Alaska, where the story is set.
For now, Brad is in Auckland to attend “pre-production meetings” ahead of filming which will begin in March and it’s expected to be filmed over seven weeks.
It is pertinent to mention that the actor’s successful production company Plan B are producing the forthcoming movie for Paramount Pictures.
Besides David’s movie, Brad’s new F1 movie, which is directed by Joseph Kosinski, will release in June.
The news came after the Troy star was occupied into a lengthy custody battle and legal issues with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.
After Angelina filed divorce in 2016, the former couple were declared legally single in 2019, but they had to go through custody battle and legal issues over French estate and winery, Château Miraval.
Meanwhile, Angelina, who shares six children with Brad, lawyer spoke to DailyMail.com that his client is “relieved this one part is over”.
Jack O’Connell joins the Monsterverse franchise by Legendary
Ron Howard shares throwback snap with Andy Griffith Show co star Don Knotts
Mindy Kaling signs new comedy television series after appearance at Walk Of Fame ceremony
Keke Palmer gushes about Jimmy Fallon, Amy Poehler at SNL 50
Blake Lively reveals inappropriate question Justin Baldoni asked about love life with Ryan Reynolds
Khloe Kardashian reveals what she and sister Kim Kardashian want in their mom Kris Jenner's will