King Charles plans hit with major setback after Prince Harry’s decision

King Charles is not pleased with his son Prince Harry despite achieving a major milestone and high praise for his successful Invictus Games in Canada.

The Duke of Sussex received an outpouring of love by the athletes participating and their families. Moreover, Harry wrapped the Games on Sunday, he was given a standing ovation by a crowd of 12,000 people as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised him with kind words.

As Prince Harry, who has not met visited his cancer-stricken father since last year’s meeting of mere 30 minutes, is set to bring the Games back to the UK in 2027.

However, despite the overwhelmingly positive response that adaptive sporting event has gotten for its latest iteration, the monarch is peeved over the timing of it, according to DailyMail’s columnist, Ephraim Hardcastle.

Per the expert, Harry has “further irk[ed] his father with the timing of his next Invictus Games in Birmingham in July 2027.”

He explained that the event “coincides with Charles’ lavish celebrations for Queen Camilla’s 80th birthday” where the King is “planning to pull out all the stops for his Queen”.

Hardcastle noted that the events are expected to be events centring on a thanksgiving service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Charles believes that the Invictus Games at the time would be an “unwelcome distraction” but Harry is least bothered about it given his “fractious relationship with his stepmother”.

It remains to be seen if there would a change in sentiments between the father-son dynamic in the span of these two years.