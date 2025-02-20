Keke Palmer notes shocking common factor between Jimmy Fallon, Amy Poehler

Keke Palmer gushes about Jimmy Fallon, Amy Poehler at SNL 50

Keke Palmer, who nails down her impressions, revealed who she would want to impersonate her, noting down an interesting common detail between both her choices.

The 31-year-old star walked the red carpet at SNL50: The Anniversary Special, on Sunday, February 16th, where she was asked which of the SNL members she would prefer to be given the task.

"Oh my gosh. I would probably want Jimmy Fallon to impersonate me. I just think he'd be really good," Palmer told People Magazine.

As her second choice, the Master of Me author chose Amy Poehler.

Palmer noted that both Fallon and Poehler have an interesting similarity, "These are both Virgos, by the way. We're having a Virgo thing going on. I love them both," she said.

Fallon and Palmer have been longtime friends as they appeared together in NBC's hit game show Password.

Palmer hosts the show while Fallon partners up with a contestant to challenge another celebrity/contestant duo, as they try to communicated words, through single-word clues to win a cash prize.

Meanwhile, Palmer also enjoys a sweet bond with Poehler. The One of Them Days actress appeared on Palmer’s podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, where she reflected on their friendship, "I think you're just a genius. So it's so nice to talk to you, and I love love love spending time with you and I love every time we get together. We just jump right into the deep end."