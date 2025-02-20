Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend closes luxury travel business amid debt struggles

Chelsy Davy shuts down her luxury travel company after financial struggles

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, has officially closed her luxury travel company, Aya Luxury Travel, after facing persistent financial difficulties.

Documents filed on Monday reveal that the company, which specialised in high-end African getaways, is being struck off at Companies House, leaving behind nearly £22,000 in unpaid debt, reported GB News.

Davy, a Zimbabwean-born entrepreneur, launched the venture in 2020 with the vision of curating bespoke travel experiences.

However, the business struggled to recover from the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which heavily impacted the global travel industry.

Despite her efforts, the financial burden proved insurmountable, leading to the dissolution of the company. Any remaining assets will be transferred to the Crown unless objections are raised.

Davy, who famously dated Prince Harry from 2004 to 2009, has since moved on, marrying hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott in 2022.

While she maintained an amicable relationship with the royal family, attending both Prince William and Prince Harry’s weddings, her entrepreneurial ambitions have now taken a significant hit.