Meghan and Harry respond to split rumours with 'strategic' move

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been under constant public scrutiny

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing split rumours head-on.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Vancouver on February 8, where they shared a kiss in the stands. And while the moment seemed spontaneous, marketing expert Edward Coram James believes it was “strategic and clever.”

“They’ve both been under constant public scrutiny, and after everything last year with the relationship rumours, this kind of PDA is no accident,” James told Express.co.uk.

Speculation about trouble in their marriage ramped up in 2023 as the couple shifted their business strategy to focus on more individual projects. James suggested that showing unity in such a public way was a “strategic and clever” way to keep the narrative under their control, especially with Harry’s upcoming Netflix documentary.

“If they hadn’t done this, people would have immediately speculated that their relationship was in a bad place, which would have been the worst thing for the Netflix premiere,” he added. “But it’s also kind of necessary for them to keep the focus where they want it.”

Harry himself has previously laughed off the constant gossip about his marriage, joking last year, “Apparently, we've divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?”

Meghan returned to California after four days in Canada to be with their children, while Harry remained for the duration of the Games.