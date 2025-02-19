Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet taking their relationship to next level?

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet spark engagement rumours with their latest gesture

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s back-to-back appearances have sparked engagement rumours among their fans.

During their joint performance at the Santa Barbara Film Festival last week, the Dune actor was honoured with the Arlington Artist of the Year Award and the love of his life was there to cheer him on.

While the reality TV star clapped, the onlookers were quick to notice her gigantic diamond ring on the ring finger.

This sparked curiosity among fans, who have been eagerly waiting for a special announcement from the couple.

One fan commented, “No way she’d announce her engagement like this.”

Another one chimed in, adding, “I mean she hid a whole pregnancy... I wouldn't put it past her. Who knows though.”

Many social media users drew comparisons between Kylie and Zendaya, who flaunted her stunning diamond ring from fiancé Tom Holland on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Meanwhile a third speculated, “They probably saw how much attention Zendaya got at Golden Globes for her engagement.”

This comes on the heels of Kylie and Timothee’s appearance at the BAFTA’s last weekend.

For the unversed, the lovebirds have been dating since 2023 and are adamant about keeping their relationship private.