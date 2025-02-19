Liam Payne saves life hours before his own tragic demise

Roger Nores sheds light on Liam's final act of kindness hours before singer's death

Liam Payne’s friend Roger Nores has revealed exactly how the singer was nature and personality wise.

According to Payne’s close pal, the Teardrops singer always wanted to make a difference with his money that he earned with music.

The 31-year-old was not someone who flashed his money and judged or joked about other people wasting their money on luxury.

“For Liam, it was about where his money could make a difference," added Roger.

He continued telling Dailly Mail, "Liam would stay up at night surfing the internet, looking for kids who were fundraising for surgery, but who were in danger of not meeting their target.”

“He'd top up the remaining amount – and he would do this perhaps three times a week."

Just before his sudden death, the former One Direction singer donated a hefty amount of money to 28-year-old man named Jack, who was fighting with stage 4 Cell Lymphoma, with an intention to save his life.

Not just that, Liam was also known to help at food banks.

The kindhearted soul left the world tragically after falling down the third floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina on October 16, 2024.