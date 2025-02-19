'Good influence' Taylor Swift is helping Travis Kelce 'grow up'

Taylor Swift is a good influence on Travis Kelce, per his older brother Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce has seen a big change in his younger brother, Travis Kelce, since the NFL star started dating Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on the Fitz & Whit podcast on February 18, Jason described Travis’ transformation as “staggering” and credited his personal growth to having the right person in his life.

Cohost Ryan Fitzpatrick recalled visiting Travis’ house three years ago and noticing he had a basketball hoop and pool table in his living room — but no couches. Jason, 37, laughed at the memory before admitting, “It’s been staggering, honestly.”

“One of the things I love so much about Travis is that he never grew up,” Jason said, comparing him to Peter Pan. But when asked if Travis was maturing now, he confirmed, “For sure. It’s changing… Trav, he is growing up”

Though he didn’t name Swift directly, he hinted at her influence, saying, “Sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you, and that’s a good thing.”

Despite his growth, Jason assured fans that Travis will always have his signature “youthful enthusiasm” and “free spirit.”

Travis and Swift, both 35, first sparked romance rumours in mid-2023 and went public when she attended his Chiefs game in September. Since then, Swift has become a fixture at his games, including both of his Super Bowl appearances.