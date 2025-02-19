Prince William, Kate Middleton set new rules ahead of destined roles

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are currently being prepared for their destined roles in the royal family, took a major decision about how they plan on managing things together.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are currently enjoying their half-term holidays with their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, are making new rules before they become King and Queen.

The royal couple, who have always prioritised their family first, have made a promise to ensure spending quality time despite their responsibilities in the royal family.

“It was so rejuvenating that William and Kate have vowed to do a getaway every month this year,” an insider told InTouch Weekly. “Some trips will be for a few days or a couple of weeks and other times probably a night or two will be all they can manage but the important thing is that they carve out time.”

The report comes after the William, who is the President of British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), skipped this year’s star-studded ceremony and traded it for a getaway with his wife and children.

“Kate and William were able to take a lovely family vacation with total peace and privacy. She got back on skis and appreciated it with a whole new sense of wonder.”

The decision also comes after Kate underwent a nine-month cancer battle last year and has a new perspective on life. The princess is eager to cherish live a little more and wants “more trips with her extended family” after navigating a tough year.

The insider added that Kate is “fully aware that they will have a ton on their plates with work” and she is “100 percent ready to roll up her sleeves and handle what needs to be done”.

However, Kate also believes that “life is too precious not to enjoy it as well”.