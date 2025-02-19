Meghan Markle causes tension with 'rubbish' act: 'Disaster'

Meghan Markle has suffered a fresh blow over her alleged 'rubbish' move that caused stirs.

The Duchess of Sussex has been dealt a brutal blow over her new brand as royal commentator lambasted Meghan for changing name of her project after losing a trademark battle.

Eamonn Holmes, on GB News, blasted Meghan's lifestyle brand's name as a "rubbish."

It comes after the Duchess announced to change the name of her former brand American Riviera Orchard after losing a trademark battle. The logo has also sparked a legal probe from Porreres, Mallorca as it bears a striking resemblance to its historic coat of arms.

In conversation with cohost Ellie Costello, Eamonn jibed: "You wonder why somebody would have such a rubbish name anyway?

"And the logo with the little tree and the birdies, it's pretty close to the other one, isn't it? It looks Arabic."

Rormer Royal Butler Grant Harrold also weighing in on the rebrand, claiming that Meghan's name and logo issues are proving a "disaster" for the royal.

Harrold continued: "It's a bit of a disaster, isn't it, for her? She's trying to launch this brand and already she's had to rename it. And then when I saw the logo, it's very similar to the Spanish town's, so it's not great."

He went on claiming that the couple are prone to "constant rebranding", many of which "don't seem to work".

The former aide also shared his knowledge about the royals while teaching the Duchess a lesson, saying: "This is not something royals typically do. And this is a bit of a disaster, because everything they seem to do when it comes to branding, it just doesn't seem to work."