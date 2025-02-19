Reese Witherspoon congratulates Mindy Kaling on Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Mindy Kaling has recently been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 18.

After the news broke, the actress, screenwriter and producer received congratulatory messages from her fans and industry friends.

Mindy’s longtime friend and actress Reese Witherspoon also celebrated her achievement as she gave a shoutout on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, the Sweet Home Alabama actress posted a photo of Mindy posing in front of her Walk of Fame star.

In the caption, Reese wrote, “Congrats on your STAR, Min Diesel! Beyond well deserved. I am so proud of you.”

Interestingly, Mindy was supported by her close friend BJ Novak, Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin.

Calling Mindy “an incredible mother of three,” The Office co-star said, “You'd be on the walk of talent if they had one.”

“You'd be on the walk of friendship. You'd be on the walk of compassionate parenthood, but let's face it all of these would be terrible field trips, so here you are instead, very deservedly, a person who means so much to so many on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mindy also shared an exciting update about the status of a third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise.

Speaking to Variety, the 45-year-old revealed that an official script for Legally Blonde 3 has been completed.

“Dan Goor and I just finished up a draft of Legally Blonde 3, which I can’t talk about, but we turned it in before Christmas,” she told the outlet.