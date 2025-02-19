'Peaky Blinders' film adaptation: Everything we know so far

Peaky Blinders is set to return in a new film adaptation, with Cillian Murphy reprising his iconic role as Tommy Shelby.

The movie, produced in association with BBC Film, will be written by series creator Steven Knight and directed by Tom Harper.

Murphy expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me... I'm thrilled to collaborate with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film adaptation."

Harper, who directed the first season of the series, shared his excitement about reuniting with the cast and crew. "When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive," he said.

"Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix."

The original series, which aired from 2013 to 2022, followed the exploits of the Peaky Blinders crime gang in post-World War I England. The cast included Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Joe Cole, and the late Helen McCrory.

In addition to Murphy, Sophie Rundle will reprise her role in the film.

New cast members include Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Stephen Graham, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Jay Lycurgo, and Barry Keoghan.