Rihanna moves to tears after A$AP Rocky walks free in shooting case

Rihanna cries over A$AP Rocky shooting case verdict

A$AP Rocky is not guilty, and Rihanna can’t hold back her tears.

Rihanna was overcome with emotion as her longtime partner was found not guilty in his felony assault trial.

The rapper, 36, was acquitted on all charges Tuesday by a Los Angeles jury, bringing an end to the high-profile case that could have seen him facing more than 24 years behind bars.

As the verdict was read, the Take a Bow singer couldn’t hold back her tears, visibly moved by the moment. Rocky—whose real name is Rakim Mayers—rushed to embrace her, grateful for the jury’s decision.

"Thanks y’all for saving my life," he told the panel of seven women and five men as he exited the courtroom, according to the Associated Press.

The jury reached a unanimous decision after about three hours of deliberation, following last week’s closing arguments, as per Daily Mail.

The hip-hop star had been charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, but ultimately, jurors found reasonable doubt in the prosecution’s case.

Rocky had rejected a plea deal before trial, which would have required him to serve just six months in jail in exchange for a guilty plea. Instead, he took the risk of going to trial—betting on his innocence and his faith in the jury.

With Rihanna and their two young sons—2-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers and 1-year-old Riot Rose Mayers—by his side throughout parts of the trial, it worked.

Rihanna, who attended on-and-off, even brought their children to hear some of the closing arguments. Now, with the case behind them, the couple can breathe a sigh of relief and focus on their family and future.