Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's L.A. home hit by burglars on Valentine’s Day

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban house gets burglarised

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban get burglary as a Valentine’s Day gift.

The Hollywood's power couple's romantic day took an unexpected turn after their Los Angeles home became the target of a burglary.

According to a law enforcement source who spoke to NBC News on Feb. 18, the couple’s residence was broken into on the evening of Feb. 14.

Fortunately, Kidman, Urban, and their children were not at home when the incident occurred.

Reports indicate that around 8 p.m., one or more intruders shattered a glass entryway and ransacked the property before making a swift escape. However, details regarding what—if anything—was stolen have yet to be disclosed.

The break-in happened just days after Kidman made a stunning appearance at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, where she was nominated for Best Lead Actress for her role in Babygirl.

While the award ultimately went to Demi Moore, the Big Little Lies star has had no less exciting projects keeping her busy.

Since 2023, she has taken on major roles in The Perfect Couple, Special Ops: Lioness, and A Family Affair, all while attending prestigious events like the 2025 Golden Globes and the National Board of Review Gala.

Despite her packed schedule, Kidman has always cherished the comfort of home. In a March 2024 interview with Elle, she reflected on the joy of returning to her personal space after a whirlwind of red carpets and filming.

“It feels a little unreal at times," she shared. "I want to get out, take my dress off, and put my jammies on. It’s kind of like the opposite of Cinderella—I’m happy to go home and just go back to me.”

Though the recent break-in was undoubtedly a disruption, one thing is clear—home remains a place of solace for Kidman, even when life gets a little chaotic.