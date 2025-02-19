Stephen King reveals why The Beatles' music remains timelessly 'youthful'

Stephen King heaps on praises for The Beatles in exclusive interview

Stephen King reflects on one of The Beatles' best tracks to date, claiming it has aged the best so far.

During an exclusive interview with Desert Island Discs, the American writer selected Liverpool-originated songs he couldn't live without.

Expressing his fondness for the band's debut single She Loves You, King explained why the song still exudes freshness and youthful energy.

He said, “It just gets in, it has only one thing to say, and it says it.

The horror writer further highlighted that The Beatles remain an integral part of people's daily lives, despite being over six decades.

He previously said of his music taste, “I thought to myself, if people hate me and if they want to downgrade my musical taste, I’ll just have to live with that and cry hot tears of shame on my pillow.”

The band first started out back in 1962 after they released their first debut single Love Me Do.

For the unversed, the British rock band consisted of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

The Beatles rose to fame in the 1960s’ and 1970s’ and produced great music like, Here Comes the Sun, Let It Be, Come Together, and Don’t Let Me Down.