Jenna Bush Hager shares glimpses from 'amazing’ Disney World trip with family

Jenna Bush Hager's trip to Disney World

Jenna Bush Hager is reflecting on the “amazing weekend” she had with family at Disney World.

The Today with Jenna & Friends host, 43, recently shared a glimpse of her fun-filled trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Accompanied by her husband, Henry Chase Hager, and their three children—Margaret “Mila” Laura, 11, Poppy Louise, 9, and Henry “Hal” Harold, 5—Bush Hager fully embraced the Disney experience.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, the family kicked off their adventure with a classic Disney must-have, a picture with Mickey Mouse himself, who was decked out in full 1700s colonial attire.

Hal even got a special hug from the beloved character—because no Disney trip is complete without a little extra magic.

The snapshots continued with scenes from the Cars-themed area, a family pose in front of Cinderella’s Castle, and a stop at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where they stood proudly in front of the Millennium Falcon.

The whole family even sported matching Mickey and Minnie shirts, proving they were all in on the Disney spirit.

But it wasn’t just the kids having all the fun! Bush Hager shared a moment of adult relaxation, sipping on a beer with a friend, before hopping on a ride herself.

And while she was there for fun, she also made time for work, delivering a speech to a room full of attendees.

The family adventure ended with a grand finale—a group photo on a boat, where they struck sailor poses with family friends. Behind them? A dramatic portrait of George Washington sailing with an American flag, because what’s a Presidents’ Day weekend without a little history?

“What an amazing weekend — @waltdisneyworld is magical!” she wrote in her caption. “Loved spending time with some incredible service men and women!”

The trip wasn’t just about Disney fun; Bush Hager also visited EPCOT to see Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors, an exhibit featuring artwork by her father, former President George W. Bush.

According to Disney Parks, she also took the opportunity to connect with veteran cast members during her visit.

This isn’t the first time the Hager family has celebrated at Disney—back in 2020, they rang in the New Year at the theme park.

But with magical moments, heartwarming reunions, and plenty of Mickey-shaped memories, it’s safe to say this trip was one for the books!