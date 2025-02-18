Cardi B triggers Offset after spending Valentine's Day with NFL star

Cardi B and estranged husband Offset are currently in the midst of a bitter divorce

Arrows were flying for Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs this Valentine's Day, much to the disdain of her estranged husband Offset.

On Friday, February 14, the Grammy-winning rapper was spotted with the Texans wide receiver together in Miami, capping off the night at a hotel after cruising around in a luxury car, per TMZ.

The sighting comes just weeks after the two were seen partying together in New York City, sparking fresh romance rumours.

Per the Daily Mail, her estranged husband, Offset, didn’t take it well. Following their NYC outing, he fired off a series of since-deleted tweets aimed at Cardi, including, “Had u last week by the way” and “My new b**ch badder.”

The Migos rapper has been entangled in a messy back-and-forth with Cardi since she filed for divorce (again) last August, with their social media spats growing increasingly heated.

Rumours of Cardi and Diggs' connection date back to October, when DJ Akademiks alleged the football star was romantically linked to multiple rappers’ girlfriends. Cardi dismissed the gossip at the time, calling it “funny."

Offset, however, has refused to finalise their divorce until they reach a custody agreement for their three children.