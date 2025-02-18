Lady Gaga opens up about settling down in life after years in spotlight

Lady Gaga has recently expressed her desire for settling down in life with children.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that Gaga is now more interesting in valuing “inner peace” in her life.

“I am just trying to feel as in-my-skin as possible and not like I'm performing all the time,” said the musician in a latest interview.

Gaga stated, “For me, I'm at a place in my life where I just want to feel like myself.”

The musician opened up that it was her fiancé Michael Polansky who would tell her, “You are a special human being when the cameras aren't on you. And I get to see that all the time.”

In the past, Gaga revealed that she “used to drink a lot and smoke a lot, and I was always looking for an out”.

“I used to call it the trapdoor. I used to be like, ‘I need an escape route,’” pointed out A Star Is Born star.

The singer continued, “And I stopped doing that. And I actually started feeling it – being present.”

Gaga opened up that she and Polansky wanted to start a family, saying, “any children she has can be whoever they want.”

“I just want to let my kids find out who they are,” noted an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added, “This is new era for Gaga – she is going back to her music roots, staying focused on her acting – and also building as blissful a life as she can with Michael, which seems sure to involve kids in their future.”