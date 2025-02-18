Khloé Kardashian wants to carve out her own niche in showbiz

Khloé Kardashian has recently decided to carve her own niche in entertainment industry, outside her family reality show.

A source told In Touch that the reality star is passionate about her new podcast, Khloe in Wonderland.

“Khloé isn’t just being a tourist in the podcasting and interviewing space, she’s wanted this for a while and slowly worked up to it, even shooting test interviews that have never aired anywhere in order to refine her interviewing skills,” explained an insider.

However, underneath all of her prep, the source mentioned that there’s a pretty clear restlessness about the reality franchise – “a big reason why The Kardashians is not getting multi-year renewals anymore”.

It is pertinent to mention that the era of Kardashian-led reality shows has declined over the years, considering, there’s less drama left for the viewers to watch now.

“Everyone in the family knows they can’t squeeze this lemon much longer as far as TV paydays go,” remarked another source.

Amidst all this, each family member “is facing the daunting prospect of how to continue their own career sans family brand”.

Khloé is also thinking “season-by-season if she wants to continue and her hope is to get some kind of brand expansion of her podcast going in the meantime,” according to an insider.

Reflecting on her podcast, the source noted, “Streaming is fine, but she already has a footprint in that world and dozens and dozens of hours of content out there.”

Another reason, the podcast offered Khloé the “opportunity to pull away from the control of content momager Kris Jenner”.

“If you think she can’t do this without Kris pulling all the strings, think again, because Khloé’s podcast is very much her own creation, and not some scheme that Kris pitched her,” argued an insider.

Meanwhile, Khloé wants to turn her podcast into something a lot bigger.

“She’s totally serious about this being the next evolution of her on-camera persona, which is still very likable and relevant even after all these years,” added an insider.