Kylie Jenner celebrates 'eventful' evening amid rumours about 'mysterious' trip

Kylie Jenner offers inside glimpse into 'eventful' evening

Kylie Jenner is offering an inside glimpse into an eventful evening following her ‘mysterious’ trip to Berlin.

The makeup mogul took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, February 17, to share a photo from her daughter’s annual slumber party.

The post showcased a series of Hello Kitties in various sizes, neatly arranged on a bed, with Kylie captioning the photo, "Slumber Party."

This comes on the heels of her sudden trip to Germany, with the reality star posting an update as she navigated security and clearance.

Fans shared their sentiments over her sudden travel plans, leaving heartwarming messages under her ‘snowy’ post.

One fan predicted, “Welcome to Berlin!”

Another chimed in, adding, “Hairlook a la Germany”

Kylie has been occupied with her back-to-back meetings with the love of her life Timothee Chalamet as she was last spotted with him at the BAFTAs.

The couple served major goals as they stepped out in matching black outfits in London, proving they are completely in sync.

While Chalamet was present during the ceremony, having been nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown", his girlfriend was there to cheer him on.