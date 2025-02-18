Kanye West makes comeback with another heated drama: 'wait is over'

Kanye West, famous rapper and fashion mogul, has always been known for pushing the boundaries with his controversial moves and bold choices.

The rapper has been brewing his 'swastika t-shirt' idea in his mind for nearly "eight years," and now it’s causing quite a stir online.

West recently made a comeback on his X (former Twitter) account after stepping away due to his heated war. However, on Feb 17, he was back at the drama once again, ranting about shocking new merch.

In his new post, the rapper admitted that this bold idea has been "cooking" for quite a while now.

After West’ Yeezy store was shut down for selling just one item, white swastika t-shirt, which symbolised hate towards Nazi, the rapper responded with a new message.

He wrote: "No one seems to wanna produce me wittle t shirt.(sic)."

Then he vent out his frustration in all caps and continued, "I remember going to Japan and gasping when I saw what is known as the swastika on clothing. It felt illegal to even look at it. That's how I had been programmed."

"I then found out that swastika had many different meanings and many different names."

"I've had my swastika t shirt idea for over 8 years. It was so intruging to me that a symbol had so much programing in it," he added.

Kanye West also called it a "major victory" when Shopify took down his Yeezy store, claiming he "hates" the company.