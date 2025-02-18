Demi Moore on staying away from fillers and Botox

Demi Moore has recently decided to halt cosmetic procedures for a natural look.

Over the years, the Ghost actress denied plastic surgery rumours but in 2007, several fans pointed out a difference in her breasts and nose, her appearance at the fashion show was quite different than pre-COVID.

However, a source spilled to Life & Style magazine that Demi “is drawing attention because she’s clearly had some things removed”.

“She’s easing up on the nip/tucks, her cheeks look more natural, so she may have had her cheek filler dissolved,” revealed an insider.

The source explained that there might be “some left, but it’s not as obvious as before,” said a source while speaking of plastic surgery.

“There are other telltale signs she’s relaxing on the fillers and Botox,” noted an insider.

The source also addressed Demi’s friends’ concerns, who think she’s “a natural beauty,” so why she “wanted to undergo all these cosmetic procedures in the first place”.

With the increasing trend of plastic surgery in Hollywood, the insider opened up that most celebrities tend to “go overboard” especially women who feel the pressure to “stay frozen in time”.

“It’s a Hollywood trend that’s gotten way out of control and fortunately Demi isn’t falling for it, at least not like she was,” pointed out an insider.

The source mentioned that The Substance actress is “still focused on maintaining her youthful glow, but she’s opting for less invasive things like micro needling, facials and just taking care of herself with diet, exercise and getting plenty of sleep”.

Meanwhile, Demi found a considerable improvement in her natural-looking appearance, which is why she won’t go back to “heavy cosmetic procedures”.

“Whatever she’s doing, it’s working,” added an insider.