Hollywood iconic director reveals dark secrets about industry

Academy Awards nominated The Brutalist filmmaker sets record straight about filmmaking

The Brutalist director Brady Corbet shares shocking inside details about filmmaking business.

A24’s flick starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn leads Oscar with 10 nominations including Best Picture.

Having directed numerous renowned films, the American filmmaker still lives in difficult conditions.

In a new interview on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, the 37-year-old confessed that he and his wife and the co-writer Mona Fastvold have “made zero dollars on the last two films that we made.”

The Mysterious Skin star further revealed to the host that the couple had been living off a “paycheck from three years ago” which came as a shock to Maron.

The dilemma doesn’t end there, as The Childhood of a Leader director shared that the filmmakers are not even paid to promote a movie which further puts financial strain on them.

The Thirteen actor mentioned that it is not only him who is living in such difficult conditions, but there are many Oscar-nominated Indie filmmakers he knows who cannot even “pay their rent”.

Corbet is eyeing Academy Awards for Best Director the following month, contesting with Sean Baker for Anora, James Mangold for A Complete Unknown, Coralie Fargeat for The Substance and Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez.