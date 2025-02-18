Kevin Costner, Pete Davidson reunite at Chris Rock’s birthday bash

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner recently reunited with his new friend, former Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, at a party following their first meetup at Super Bowl 2025.

According to Page Six, the multi-generational lady killer duo appeared together on Saturday night, February 15, at Chris Rock’s star-studded 60th birthday bash.

In addition to the newly single fast friends, Rock’s extravagant bash at the Crance Club attracted a slew of A-list celebrities, including Adam Driver, Adam Sandler, Anya Taylor Joy, Amy Schumer, Bill Murray, Cher, Dave Chapelle, Eddie Murphy, Gayle King, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, Jon Hamm, Kim Kardashian, Madonna, Marcello Hernandez, Miles Teller, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks and many more.

For the unversed, Costner, 70, and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor were first spotted sitting together at Ceaser Superdome during the Super Bowl 2025 just last weekend.

More recently, the pair was also seen sharing a warm hug on the red carpet at NBC’s SNL50: The Homecoming Concert concert at Radio City Music Hall on Friday, February 14.

interestingly, the SNL anniversary concert and Rocks’s party were notable events where Davidson, 31, appeared in the same vicinity as his ex-girlfriend, Kim.

Additionally, Costner and Davidson share a common thread—they are both currently single.

The Bull Durham actor is newly separated from his wife, Christine Baumgartner, while Davidson has recently parted ways with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline.

As a result, they’ve become quite the wingmen for each other.