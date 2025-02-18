Royal family celebrates Prince Harry's Invictus Games in new message

Prince Harry received a heartwarming message from the royal family over the success of his passion project, Invictus Games 2025.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex was joined by the Danish royal couple at the Invictus Games in Vancouver Whistler.

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark released a delightful selfie from their appearance at the volleyball match as they were supporting their veteran team.

The pair, who now live in Washington DC, were also captured sharing warm conversation with the Duke at the games.

As per the Danish Royal House Instagram page, the Prince and Princess of Denmark wrote, "Thank you for this time, InvictusGames."

"It was a great and life-affirming experience! We are incredibly proud of our participants and their accompanying families and friends."

It is important to note that Prince Harry celebrated the success of the Invictus Games, which took place in Canada from February 8 to 16.

The former working royal also delivered a powerful speech at the concluding ceremony of the adaptive sports tournament, expressing his excitement about the 2027 games which will take place in Birmingham, UK.