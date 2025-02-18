Buckingham Palace 'official' reacts to reports about King Charles US visit

King Charles III's cancer treatment, which continues in 2025, is reportedly causing problems for the monarch.

Buckingham Palace official has given a fresh update on the monarch's health, revealing the treatment is stopping him from travelling to the US.

The official claimed the 76-year-old monarch is continuing to make good progress in his fight against cancer, however he's trip to America is unlikely until he fully recovers.

It comes after reports of a planned visit to the States emerged from Daily Mirror royal correspondent Russell Myers.

A palace official quickly disputed Myers’s claims, telling the Daily Beast that no plans or even preliminary discussions have taken place regarding a US trip, not even for 2026.

On the other hand, a friend of the King and Queen told The Royalist that “any such plans remain entirely contingent on his ongoing cancer treatment.”

The UK wants to maintain strong ties with President Donald Trump, who has frequently expressed admiration for the British royal family.

However, such visits only occur at the request and discretion of the British government. This is a well-established protocol to ensure royal visits serve diplomatic rather than personal purposes.