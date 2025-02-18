King Charles receives warning amid concerning health update

King Charles sparked concerns among royal fans after a shocking health warning was issued amid the monarch's struggles with cancer.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace announced King's cancer diagnosis back in February 2024. Since then, the monarch has been undergoing medical treatment but still performing back-to-back royal duties.

In recent times, King Charles also revealed that he left skiing 'behind' a long time ago, hinting at his declining health.

Now, Hello! magazine reported that the life coach Julie advised the monarch to rest as it is essential for him during a crucial stage of his life.

She said, "As humans, we're not designed to be constantly busy or for our brains to be functioning 24/7."

"We need time to decompress, to process our day, our thoughts and our emotions. Rest is essential to complete the stress cycle and reset back to a healthier level," Julie added.

It is important to note that Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles earlier told The Times that the King is the most hard-working man he has ever met.

"I don't think he's the sort of person who can just flop onto a deck chair and disappear into a book," the author shared.

But, the life coach urged the King to be cautious and reminded him that "Rest is not a waste of time; it is important for health and happiness and it needs to have priority status."