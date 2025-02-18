King Charles takes unusual step to surprise Camilla after Meghan’s wish

King Charles showed a rare side of him as he made a surprising move for his wife Queen Camilla, for an important day in their lives.

The monarch, who has strained ties with his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, seemingly took inspiration from the Duchess of Sussex in a major gesture.

Charles and Camilla, who are set to spend their milestone wedding anniversary on April 9th during an important State Visit to Italy, chose a special day to celebrate a romantic evening.

An odd move for the King, he organised an intimate dinner for his wife on Valentine’s Day.

“It was a quiet dinner for close friends - about 12 in all,” a source told Hello!. “The King and Queen then spent the whole weekend in Windsor, which is quite unusual.”

The gesture may also have been prompted by the King’s year-long cancer battle as he chooses to cherish his loved ones a little more.

The dinner took place in Windsor where the pair has been spending quite some time. The evening also indicated a rare extended stay at the historic castle for the royal couple.

The venue is also meaningful for the couple as they exchanged their wedding vows nearly two decades ago.

It remains to be seen if the Charles and Camilla will be planning something special during their royal tour on the day of their actual anniversary.

The update also comes after Meghan shared a loving post for her husband Prince Harry on Valentine’s Day as they were seen sharing a cosy dinner, in what appeared to be in an intimate setting with loved ones.

In the loving wish, after honouring Harry’s Invictus Games, Meghan had written, “Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created. My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you.”