Nancy Travis shares special note for 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' cast

Nancy Travis praises 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' actresses

Nancy Travis lauded the successful careers of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants stars, Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn.

In an interview with the People Magazine while talking about her recent guest appearance on the sitcom Shifting Gears, the actress reflected on her time in the 2005 hit film.

"The women in Sisterhood were fantastic. It's also great to watch how their careers have exploded and moved on and changed," she said.

The Last Man Standing star played Lydia Rodman, Carmen’s (Ferrera) WASP-y stepmother, who didn’t make the teen feel welcome in her family.

The leads of the movie have since moved on to make their mark in their own respective careers.

Ferrera in 2024, earned an Oscar nomination for her role in Barbie, Lively starred in It Ends with Us and Gossip Girl, Bledel won an Emmy for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale and Tamblyn went on to be an activist and a writer.

Travis recalled the experience of making the film being a "warm one," which she noted is not always the case in Hollywood.

"It really is great to be able to say that because we are in a business that has a dark side. It's good to be able to have more [good] experiences."

Previously, Ferrera dished on the close bond between her, Lively, Bledel and Tamblyn.

"We've all had kids. We've all gotten married. We were at each other's weddings. We've been through a lot of life together."

Travis’ reflection came ahead of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 20th anniversary in May, 2025.