Ana de Armas addresses her rare outing with Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas has finally addressed the surprise encounter with Tom Cruise on Valentine's Day, which sent shockwaves through the film industry.

The Cuban-Spanish actress, who has been in Madrid for a few days, was spotted with her partner Manuel Anido Cuesta, dispelling rumors that her meeting with Cruise was romantic.

When asked by Europa Press about the nature of her meeting with Cruise, de Armas initially brushed off the question, saying, "Don't do it. I'm freaking out with you guys here. No, I'm not going to talk to you."

However, when pressed further, she reiterated, "I have nothing to say, that's enough, thank you." Her response avoided any clarification on her relationship with the Mission Impossible actor.

De Armas was seen walking arm-in-arm with Cuesta, her partner since November 2024, in Madrid. Their affectionate attitude suggests that their relationship remains strong, despite the speculation surrounding her encounter with Cruise.

The actress, known for her role in No Time to Die, was spotted enjoying a coffee with Cuesta, further solidifying their relationship.