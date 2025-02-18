Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds draw backlash for ‘SNL 50’ appearance

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds draw backlash for ‘SNL 50’ Anniversary Special appearance

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made a rare appearance at SNL 50 Anniversary special – their first red carpet appearance since Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni.

The Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool star made a stylish appearance at the event. Lively dazzled in a silver sequined gown, paired with matching silver heels and elegant droplet earrings, while Reynolds opted for a classic black tuxedo.

The highlight of their recent sighting became Reynolds’ joke at Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants actress’ ongoing feud with the Con Man star.

While some praised the Green Lantern star for his quip, others slammed the couple.

Some Hollywood insiders believe the couple's attendance at the event “was not a good look.”

An insider spilled the beans to Page Six that they “should have sat this one out.”

Another source even told the outlet that it is highly “plausible” that Baldoni’s team may “use this public outing to defend Baldoni.”

They further stated that Baldoni is handling the lawsuit with sensitivity and in seriousness and is not “making a public mockery of it.”

On the other hand, Bethenny Frankel praised the famous Hollywood couple for their latest public appearance saying, “The only way to weather a storm is to go straight through it”.