Blake Lively's 'bizarre' response raises questions amid Justin Baldoni feud

Blake Lively's It Ends With Us drama takes another dramatic turn after a resurfaced 2016 clip made waves on social media.

Kjersti Flaa, who shared the embarrassing interview snippet from the past, once again made the headlines amid the Gossip Girl star’s ongoing battle with her co-star Justin Baldoni.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail, Kjersti discussed how Lively’s comment took a toll on her mental health because she couldn’t conceive.

Fans called out Blake and Parker Posey for their alleged unethical behavior during the session.

One fan commented, “They literally pretended the interviewer doesn’t exist, this is just a 101 high school bullying tactic.”

Another chimed in, adding, “OMG. You actually had to grin and bear these obnoxious parrots chattering on like that? You deserve an Oscar for that endurance piece.”

Meanwhile, a third exclaimed, “The fact that neither of them really make eye contact with the interviewer after she asked a question is so unbelievably rude.”

This news comes after Lively slapped her co-star Baldoni with a shocking lawsuit surrounding sexual harassment.

The Orange Is The New Black actor denied all such claims and intended to expose the actress with another behind-the-scenes video that took the internet by storm.

Although the truth remains under wraps, eagle-eyed fans have spotted uncanny similarities between Lively's two videos.