Paquita La Del Barrio, mexican singer-songwriter dies at 77

Paquita La Del Barrio passes away at 77

Paquita La Del Barrio is dead.

Francisca Viveros Barradas, widely recognized by her stage name Paquita la del Barrio, has passed away at the age of 77.

The beloved Grammy-nominated singer, known for her powerful anthems addressing heartbreak and betrayal, died at her home in Veracruz, Mexico.

Her team confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram.

“With deep pain and sadness, we confirm the death of our beloved Paquita la del Barrio, in her home in Veracruz, being a unique and unrepeatable artist, who will leave us an indelible mark in the hearts of all of us who know her and enjoy her music.”

The statement did not disclose the cause of death but requested privacy for her loved ones during this difficult time.

“Rest in peace, your music and legacy will live forever in our hearts,” it concluded.

Paquita la del Barrio rose to fame with her iconic hit Rata de dos Patas, a fiery song that resonated with many women as it called out unfaithful men. Throughout her career, she became a symbol of female empowerment, using her music to express the struggles and emotions of women who had been wronged in love.

Her impact extended beyond music, as she also took on acting roles.

She starred in TelevisaUnivision’s Velo de Novia in 2003 and made a guest appearance in Amor de Barrio in 2015. In 2017, her life and career inspired a bioseries, further cementing her place as a cultural icon.

Paquita la del Barrio received three Grammy nominations, a testament to her influence and talent. With a career spanning decades, she leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of fans.