Will Prince Harry bring Meghan, kids to UK Invictus after security concerns?

Prince Harry declares his enthusiasm for his upcoming UK visit for the 2027 Invictus Games

Prince Harry is looking ahead to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, but one big question remains — will Meghan Markle and their children join him?

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Vancouver Games on Sunday, February 16, the Duke of Sussex excitedly declared, “Bring on Birmingham!”

However, his enthusiasm comes despite ongoing security concerns that have kept his family from visiting the UK.

After losing a legal battle last year over state-funded police protection, Harry previously said he fears potential attacks and doesn’t feel safe bringing Meghan or their children — Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3 — to Britain.

While he didn’t confirm whether his family would attend, Harry hinted at wanting his children to witness the event someday. “I'd love for them to experience the Invictus spirit firsthand one day,” he told Town & Country magazine, adding that while they are” still young,” they already discuss “the importance of resilience, community, and service.”

The 2027 Games will be the first time Invictus returns to the UK since its 2014 debut, but with security concerns still a major issue, it’s unclear if Harry’s family will be by his side — or if he’ll once again make the trip alone.