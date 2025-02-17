Selena Gomez shares sweet story of their first meeting with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has recently shared interesting anecdote about her first meeting with Benny Blanco.

Speaking with Interview magazine, the Only Murders in the Building actress and music producer revealed that Selena’s mother Mandy Teefey was the one who introduced them to each other.

“I was around 16, 17,” said the 32-year-old when she first met Benny, whom she got engaged in December 2024.

Benny opened up that the Emilia Perez actress’ mother set up a meeting for them to talk about music.

“And we first had music come out in 2013 or something,” he told the outlet.

Benny mentioned that Selena’s mother “set up a meeting between the two of us. This is right when I became big and she wasn’t a singer yet”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Selena explained how she developed romantic feelings Benny half while they were working on a song together.

“It was really simple,” continued the singer and actress.

Selena recalled, “We got in the studio to work on a song and we just talked; that’s how easy it was for me.”

“I liked him before he liked me,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Benny added that it was on their second that he got to know his true feelings for Selena.

“You know when you think you met the right person, you’re like, ‘Oh my god.’ But it feels so different,” he remarked.

Benny further said, “The second we started hanging out, I was like, ‘This is my wife.’ I was telling my mom, ‘This is the girl I’m going to marry.’ She's my best friend.”