Kanye West reveals truth behind his 'mysterious' Grammys appearance

Kanye West gets candid about Grammys nomination following divorce speculation

Kanye West is opening up about his Grammys red carpet appearance alongside estranged wife Bianca Censori following divorce speculation.

The rapper, who is thought to have been at odds with his current wife, recently complained about his absence in the ceremony despite being nominated.

He took to his X, formerly known as Twitter on Saturday, February 15, to rant about his Carnival nomination.

According to Complex, he wrote in the now-deleted tweet, “How could the Grammies nominate me then not give me tickets and then people mad when I go off. I had to fight for 5 hours and call everyone I knew to get tickets to the Grammies. They eventually gave me tickets but only for the red carpet. At that point I hadn’t started the rampage.”

This comes on the heels of their mysterious appearance, sparking criticism worldwide.

Kanye said at the time, “I have dominion over my wife. This ain’t no woke as feminist shit. She’s with a billionaire, why would she listen to any of you dumb ass broke bitches?

“People say the red carpet look was her decision… Yes, I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to, but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval, you stupid ass woke pawns.”

For the unversed, the couple is rumoured to be on the rocks after two years of marriage.