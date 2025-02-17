'Mission: Impossible 8' biplanes stunt was pitched to Tom Cruise as joke?

'Mission: Impossible 8' set to release on May 21, 2025

Tom Cruise’s upcoming Mission: Impossible sequel will also consist of some extremely death-defying scenes just the like the previous installments.

The Final Reckoning trailer showed a scene, where the popular action star can be seen hanging on a red plane while it flew in the air.

The terrifying stunt, as per Tom, was a briefed to him by director Christopher McQuarrie as a 'joke'.

But the 62-year-old took it way too seriously and relived it just like the one plane stunt belonging from the Mission: Impossible - Rouge Nation film.

In conversation with Empire Magazine, Cruise opened: “McQ was like, "Oh, look at this airplane, how would you like to hang off that airplane?" I said, "Sure!" He later told me he was joking. So we set it up.”

The Top Gun: Maverick star also revealed that the team working on the all-new action flick had to go through a ‘tremendous amount of engineering to make sure that if anything happened, that the camera wouldn't come off and hit me and kill me.’

Tom never steps back when it comes to performing hardcore stunt scenes. He tends to perform all of them by himself.

Mission: Impossible 8 also have a lot of complex scenes that even left the director worried.