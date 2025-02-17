Saoirse Ronan turns heads in elegant vintage look at 2025 BAFTAs

Saoirse Ronan graced the 2025 BAFTAs red carpet looking glamorous in a vintage styled attire.

The Little Women star donned a mint green gown with silk satin cape draped around on her arms.

She kept the rest of her look simple, accessorizing with classic earrings and a bold red lipstick.

Ronan was nominated for best leading actress for her role as Rona in The Outrun. However, Mikey Madison from Anora took the award home.

Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, The Outrun also stars Stephen Dillane, Saskia Reeves and Paapa Essiedu.

According to the film’s synopsis: "After living life on the edge in London, Rona attempts to come to terms with her troubled past. She returns to the wild beauty of Scotland’s Orkney Islands where she grew up hoping to heal."

The prestigious British award show came after Ronan won big at the 2025 Irish Film and Television Academy Awards (Best Lead Actress for The Outrun and Best Supporting Actress for Blitz).

After her monumental double win at IFTA, Ronan in conversation with Extra lauded the many Hollywood stars who inspired her in early years.

"I had a lot of actors that I looked up to. I was really, really lucky that men and women who I was working with from an early age were incredibly supportive of me and very, very caring," she said.

"People like Juno Temple and James McAvoy and Rachel Weiss and Catherine Zeta Jones and, you know, Stanley Tucci, who’s still a dear friend of mine, Guy Pierce, I’ll never forget the time that they gave me."

Saoirse Ronan despite of receiving critical acclamation for The Outrun and Blitz was snubbed from Oscar Awards which will be held on March 3rd.