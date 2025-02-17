Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give shoutout to children with moving words

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a powerful message for children as the couple begins to focus on a new mission after wrapping the successful Invictus Games in Canada.

The Duke of Sussex, who is set to fly back to California, will be joining his wife and two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, received an overwhelmingly positive response to his beloved adaptive sporting event.

The Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation released an important statement for children to mark an important day and to promote a cause close to the parents’ hearts.

“The internet is a powerful tool for connection, learning, and self-expression—but without proper safeguards, it can also expose young people to serious risks,” the message began. “The Archewell Foundation is committed to building a better online world through uplifting the voices of young people, amplifying lived experiences of parents, and investing in safer digital solutions.”

On Safer Internet Day, which focuses on promoting online safety for children, the couple highlighted the efforts they were making to find meaningful solutions for the issue.

They gave three areas that they were working. The first being “centring young people in online safety” via the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund (RTYPF). “Empowering parents” through their The Parents’ Network and “uplifting perspectives” via the foundation’s Insight Session Report.

They also shared an image of a young boy and girl on their phone whilst being on the swings at a playground.

Harry and Meghan, who have a son and daughter, seem to have represented how they deeply care about the impact on kids globally as they themselves worry what dangers lurk online.