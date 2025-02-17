Adam Sandler shares ‘terrible feeling’ at ‘SNL’ anniversary special

Adam Sandler reveals his disappointments about ‘SNL 50’

Adam Sandler could not feel himself at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary show because of one specific detail.

The 58-year-old actor, who is famous for preferring comfort over fashion, had to abide by the dress code set by the show, on Sunday, February 16th.

As the Happy Gilmore star walked the red-carpet, a Variety reporter joked, “I can’t believe we got Adam Sandler in black tie,” to which Sandler responded, “It’s a terrible feeling, I agree.”

The Grown Ups actor continued, “Al Franken saw me in a sweatshirt last night and he was like, ‘What are you doing’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, alright, I don’t want to let Al down,’ so I put a tux on,” referring to the former SNL star turned U.S. senator.

Sandler has been infamous for his casual red-carpet appearances over the years, to an extent that his friend Jennifer Aniston, was surprised to see him in a suit when she presented him the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in March 2023.

“He wore a suit. He never wears a suit!” the Friends actress joked during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later that month. “It is weird because he kind of looks like he’s just playing dress-up. And he kind of just seems very uncomfortable.”