Prince Harry's Invictus Games ends on Jelly Roll's heartfelt tribute to veterans

Jelly Roll has recently concluded the Prince Harry’s Invictus Games with a heartfelt tribute to military veterans on February 16.

On Sunday, the country music superstar performed at the Closing Ceremony for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

Jelly got emotional before he began his performance on stage as he said, “I am honoured to stand in front of some of the greatest and strongest people across the entire world tonight.”

“My name is Jason Jelly Roll DeFord and this Grammy-nominated ballad is called 'I Am Not Okay,’” remarked the 40-year=old.

Jelly also thanked Invictus Games’ organisers for letting him “bring” his “form of therapeutic music here tonight” to serve those who have served us across the world.

The musician pointed out that he’s “an overweight man with a microphone”.

However, Jelly mentioned, “The real heroes are the athletes and the families that are in this building right now.”

Looking at the audience, the singer said, “Whenever you go home after these 11 days of adrenaline and you finally sit down and in a few months from now when the world finally comes back around, I want you to know this…”

“If you ever hear that voice in your head saying you can’t be anything but great, it’s the voice of a liar!” he concluded as he sung his song, Liar.

Last year in November, Prince Harry and Jelly announced about the singer’s performance at the Invictus Games Closing Ceremony in a hilarious video posted on social media.