Jesse Eisenberg reacts humorously to surprising BAFTA win

Jesse Eisenberg receives Best Original Screenplay award for 'A Real Pain'

Jesse Eisenberg was left in shock after winning unexpected nod for the Best Original Screenplay for his film, A Real Pain, at Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday.

The bemused actor in his acceptance speech, quipped, "I didn't write anything because I didn't think I'd win! I do want to share this with my wife, who didn't come because she didn't think I'd win!"

Continuing his speech, the Now You See Me star gave a shout out to his wife, Anna Strout, saying, "I wanna share this with my wife because I'm not a stupid person but I'm an idiot."

He recalled how his wife introduced him to traveling the world, an experience that later inspired the movie.

"When we first started dating, she dragged me backpacking to Venezuela and ever since then she's dragged me around the world, and that's how I got to know about the world, which is what this movie is about."

The 41-year-old actor continued praising Strout, saying, "Anna, you put every worthwhile thought into my head over the last 20 years and I love you so much."

Eisenberg also took the award of Supporting Actor on behalf of his co-star Kieran Culkin, who missed the ceremony as he was taking care of a sick family member in New York.

A Real Pain has also received two Oscar nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Kieran Culkin) and Best Original Screenplay (Jesse Eisenberg).