Jay-Z voices support for daughter Blue Ivy amid bombshell allegations

Jay-Z gets candid about dismissed lawsuit ahead of Mufasa: The Lion King premiere

Jay-Z is getting candid about the dismissed lawsuit against him as he voices his support for daughter Blue Ivy at a premiere.

The Empire State of Mind rapper was previously slapped with a lawsuit alleging the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

According to People Magazine, Jay-Z spoke out, claiming attorney Tony Buzbee just pulled off a stunt against him.

He said that the bombshell allegation "put me in the position of having to choose between supporting my daughter or hiding to avoid the negative press."

The Young Forever rapper was present at the premiere of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King on December 9, 2024, alongside his wife Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy, who both have roles in the highly anticipated film.

Speaking of the lawsuit, the father-of-three further went on to add, "I felt that Mr. Buzbee was placing a gun to my head that I either bow to his demands or endure personal and financial ruin.”

This comes on the heels of Jay-Z’s lawsuit against Tony in October 2024, in which he accused the lawyer of defamation and emotional distress.