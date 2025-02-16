Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shows subtle support to royals after major news

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has been active on his colleague's and family's social media

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is staying active in royal circles, subtly sending his well wishes amid new beginnings.

Queen Rania of Jordan recently announced the birth of her granddaughter, Princess Amina, in an Instagram post.

"My darling Iman is now a mother," she wrote, celebrating Princess Iman bint Abdullah and her husband, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on their new arrival. "We’re grateful and overjoyed to meet Amina, our family’s newest blessing."

Edoardo was quick to double-tap the post.

Edoardo and his wife, Princess Beatrice, have a history with the Jordanian royals, having attended Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding in 2023. At the time, he publicly congratulated the couple, writing, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness."

But Edoardo’s royal well-wishes didn’t stop there.

Over the weekend, he showed his support for another European royal family, commenting “congratulations” on a post from Swedish royals Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, who recently welcomed their fourth child, Princess Ines Marie Lilian Silvia.