Meghan Markle wears stunning necklace for casual Valentine's Day meal

Meghan Markle celebrated Valentine's Day with a heartfelt message for Prince Harry, sharing a glimpse of their long-distance celebration on social media.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a romantic picture of the couple enjoying a casual meal together, indulging in burgers and fries while sharing a loving kiss.

In her caption, Meghan expressed how much she missed her "Valentine," promising to share many more meals together in the future.

"Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine. My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you," she wrote, signing off with "#lovewins As ever, M."

Adding a touch of glamour to the laid-back moment, Meghan accessorised with a chic Cartier necklace and a stylish wrap dress.

While Meghan spent the day in the U.S., Prince Harry remained in Canada for the Invictus Games, continuing his work with the initiative he founded for wounded service members.