‘Full Metal Jacket’ star Kevyn Major Howard dies at 69

Kevyn Major Howard died at 69

Kevyn Major Howard, notable for his acting chops in Full Metal Jacket, has passed away at the age of 69.

His friend and former co-star Matthew Modine took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the the Heartbreaking news and penned a heartfelt tribute.

“Kevyn Major Howard gave and gave and gave so much to the world and especially the men and women of our armed forces,” he wrote for the late actor known for appearing as Rafterman in the 1987 Stanley Kubrick Vietnam War film.

“His portrayal gave him a unique entrée into the world of the US Marine Corps. This led him on a decades-long journey to be in service of our nation’s bravest,” Modine wrote.

“Thank you for your dedication to others and to America. May all the gods bless you Kevyn. Rest in peace. #SemperFidelis,” he added.

According to TMZ, Howard breathed his last on Friday, February 14, in a Las Vegas hospital surrounded by his loved ones.

In addition to Full Metal Jacket, Howard has acted alongside Clint Eastwood in Sudden Impact 1983, James Caan in Alien Nation 1988 and Charles Bronson in Death Wish II (1982).