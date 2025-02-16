Prince Andrew’s 'secret' meeting exposed days before spy scandal unfolded

Prince Andrew reportedly hosted a high-profile meeting at his Windsor residence just days before being linked to a major espionage controversy.



On December 9, the Duke welcomed business figures to Royal Lodge, a gathering that later raised eyebrows due to his alleged ties to an accused spy, reported Mirror.

Three days later, court papers surfaced connecting Andrew to a businessman now banned from the UK over espionage allegations—claims the individual denies.

Reports suggest the Duke formed an "unusual degree of trust" with him, sparking concerns over potential political leverage.

Despite stepping away from royal duties in 2019 following the fallout from his association with Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew continues to make headlines.

Sources say King Charles is growing increasingly frustrated with his brother’s ongoing controversies, with insiders revealing: "Just when things seem to settle, another crisis emerges.”