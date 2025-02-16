Justin Baldoni slams Blake Lively for ‘invasive’ demands amid legal drama

Justin Baldoni responds to Blake Lively’s demand for receipts as legal battle heats up

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal battle took another dramatic turn as the actor responded to the new subpoenas.

The 41-year-old actor’s lawyer Mitchell Schuster filed a new letter on Friday, February 14th, which firmly refused to submit years of mobile records and other data for the case.

In the new letter written to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, Schuster called the demands “flagrantly overbroad.”

Baldoni’s lawyer claimed that they tried to resolve the issue with Lively’s team but could not reach a settlement, therefore they requested the Judge looks into the dispute “at the soonest possible opportunity.”

“It is hard to overstate how broad, invasive, and atypical these Subpoenas truly are,” Schuster added, noting that “This is civil litigation, not a criminal prosecution, and the Lively Parties [Lively and Reynolds] are not the FBI.”

The records Lively’s team requested are “wildly disproportionate to the needs of the case and unnecessarily invades the privacy of untold numbers of third parties, including family, friends, business partners, and — quite literally — any other person with whom any of the targets have communicated with over a period of years.”

This comes after It Ends with Us co-stars took their feud to court when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni for sexual harassment, and creation of uncomfortable work environment.

Their trial is set to begin on March 9th, 2026.