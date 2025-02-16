Prince Harry moves fans to tears with emotional exchange at Invictus

Prince Harry moves fans to tears in emotional exchange at Invictus

Prince Harry received a heartfelt gift for his efforts to change lives through his passion project Invictus Games.

As per Hello!, the Duke of Sussex was given a bracelet with a meaningful phrase written on it during the semi-final sitting volleyball match between Team UK and Team Nigeria.

Olga Rudnieva, CEO of Superhumans, a charitable organisation in Ukraine, shared an emotional moment with the Duke during the game.

She said, "We had a very good conversation with him because we need to learn a lot from other countries, and we gave him a tee-shirt and a bracelet that says, 'Whoever saves one life saves the world.'"

"We are from Ukraine, and he has been supporting the Ukrainian team here, and all Ukrainians have seen that and people are very, very overwhelmed," Olga shared.

The CEO stated, "We wanted him to know that it's important for Ukraine to know that he's supporting us."

The sweet gesture from Prince Harry's well-wisher brought tears to the eyes of his fans as he continued the thoughtful mission of Invictus Games.